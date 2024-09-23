Europe's new security architecture yet to be built — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The system of international relations is changing rapidly now and a new security architecture of Europe is yet to be built, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following French President Emmanuel Macron's remark about the need for Europe to rethink its ties with Russia in the future.

"Obviously, as the security architecture of Europe is changing by leaps and bounds, it is necessary to build it anew. The whole system of international relations is changing," he told the media.

Peskov noted that this would require great efforts in the future and be a matter of special concern for the Kremlin in order to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests.

Macron, speaking at an international peace conference at the Palais des Congres convention center in Paris, said the current world order was incomplete and unjust because it was conceived long before, at the end of World War II. He stated that this world order was not based on the problems that later emerged and became dominant, such as climate change and the technological revolution. Therefore, the countries of Europe and the world should focus on "building a new world order."