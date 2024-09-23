Senior Hezbollah commander alive following Israeli strike

BEIRUT, September 23. /TASS/. One of the military leaders of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah Ali Karaki has survived in Israel’s strike on Beirut’s southern districts, Al Hadath reported.

According to the TV channel, Karaki, who was at the headquarters during the air strike, sustained wounds but was not killed.

Earlier, a Lebanese military source confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the commander of Shiite formations had been eliminated during an air raid on Beirut’s Madi neighborhood.

Karaki, the third-highest commander in the organization, has been in charge of the southern front since October 2023 when the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated. Earlier, two senior Hezbollah military officials were eliminated in Beirut’s southern suburb, chief of operations of the Shiite militia Fuad Shukr (July 30) and commander in charge of special operations Ibrahim Aqil (September 20).

The Hezbollah leadership has not yet officially commented on the latest Israeli attack on Beirut.