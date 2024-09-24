Lebanon fires over 50 shells at northern Israel

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli army reported new shelling of the northern regions of the country from Lebanon, the army's press service reported.

According to it, about five rockets were launched this morning towards the Jezreel Valley. Some of the rockets were intercepted, while the rest landed in unpopulated areas. Debris also fell after the interceptions. No injuries were reported.

In addition, about 50 projectiles were fired at the Upper Galilee. Most of the rockets were intercepted by air defense forces, and several shells landed in some neighborhoods. Several buildings were damaged. Firefighters are currently extinguishing fires caused by the shelling. No casualties were reported.