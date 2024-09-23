Russia to display Supercam S350 drone at ADEX show

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Unmanned Systems Company said it would display Supercam S350 scout drone at ADEX 2024 show to be held in Baku on September 24-26.

"The fixed-wing Supercam S350 drone created by the Unmanned Systems Company will be for the first time presented to the Caspian region at the V International defense industry exhibition ADEX 2024. The catalogue of the company will also feature the whole set of models of unmanned aerial vehicles: Supercam SX350 convertible craft, compact fixed-wing Supercam S150 and Supercam X4 and Supercam X4E copters," it said.

Supercam S350 is a light drone with video signal range of over 70 km. It has won praise in civilian sphere and in the military operation in Ukraine.

"In the Caspian region, Supercam S350 can patrol state borders, protect law and order and security, engage in environmental monitoring, search for missing people, monitor oil infrastructure (pipelines, sea platforms), engage in aerial survey for geodesic and cartographic works," the company said.

Supercam S350 is fit for the Caspian region due to its compact size and small weight compared to heavy drones with similar characteristics.

"In case of regular shipments, the Unmanned Systems is ready to organize a servicing center on the territory of a Caspian country and discuss production localization," it said.

Head of the Caspian Institute of Strategic Research Igor Korotchenko said Supercam S350 exceeds Israeli-designed Orbiter 2M scout drone produced in Azerbaijan by flight endurance (4.5 hours against 3 hours) and radio line communication distance (100 km against 50 km). Supercam S350 fills the gap in the line of Turkish Baykar, which lacks light drones of 12-20 kg and a communication range of 50-100 km for reconnaissance and monitoring, he said.

Supercam S350 can operate day and night in poor weather. It is powered by an electric engine and flies silently. It is launched by a catapult and lands on a parachute.