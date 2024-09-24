Hezbollah launches rocket attack on military airfield, airbase in northern Israel

DUBAI, September 24. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah has launched a rocket attack on the Megiddo Airfield and the Israeli Air Force Ramat David Airbase in the north of the country, the movement said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"The Islamic Resistance attacked the Megiddo military airfield, west of the city of Afula with Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles on Tuesday (September 24 - TASS)," the statement said. Hezbollah also reportedly struck the Ramat David airbase with rockets.

The Israeli Air Force carried out massive strikes in southern Lebanon on September 23. Their targets were declared military facilities of the Hezbollah movement.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.