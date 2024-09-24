Duda accuses Ukraine of collaborating with Hitler, Holocaust

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Polish President Andrzej Duda has reminded Ukraine of its nationalists' cooperation with Nazi Germany and complicity in the Holocaust during World War II.

"Please remember that Ukrainians have many problems with their history. This is not only the problem of the Volyn massacre, but also service in SS units, collaboration with the authorities of the Third Reich and participation in the Holocaust," the Polish leader said in an interview with the Polsat TV channel.

Nevertheless, Duda blamed his government for the tensions between Warsaw and Kiev. In his opinion, the country's authorities should not make the issue of restoring historical truth a condition for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

In late August, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Warsaw would block Ukraine's accession to the EU until the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn massacre is resolved. His position was supported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who raised the issue during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on September 13.