Russian diplomat slams Pact for the Future as serious blow on UN

"The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has slammed the Pact for the Future that has been adopted by a summit at the United Nations headquarters as a blow on the world organization.

"Regrettably, there is nothing good that today (on September 22 - TASS) the United Nations adopted a Pact for the Future. The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning. And the majority from the ‘jungle,’ like a herd, could not find courage enough to protest and defend their rights. This is they who will bear responsibility for the consequences," he wrote on his X account.

According to the Russian diplomat, the pact is unbalanced and has very dangerous provisions, which will lead to an opposite effect and will undermine the United Nations’ multi-party and intergovernmental nature committed to paper in the UN Charter. "This is an enormous blow on the organization in general," he stressed.

"As a result, there was no inclusive negotiating process in the normal understanding of this term," he noted. "The new President of the 78th UN General Assembly [Philemon Yang] tried to correct the situation but it was too late."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the UN Summit of the Future that a number of delegations did not support the text that had been submitted with violations of the procedure. The senior Russian diplomat suggested that Yang postpone the voting on the document until all of its provisions were agreed. After Russia’s amendment was declined, Vershinin said that Russia was distancing itself from the consensus on the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact. He said that this especially concerned provisions on disarmament, issues of the participation of non-governmental organizations in the activities of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Summit of the Future is running at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 and 23 ahead of the political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The summit’s goal is to discuss global challenges and elaborate collective solutions. However, UN Security Council members are not participating in it at the level of heads of state and government.

