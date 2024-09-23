Pentagon deploying additional US forces to Middle East

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. The US administration is sending additional military personnel to the Middle East due to growing tensions in the region, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told TASS.

"In light of increased tensions in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment forces already in the region. For operation’s security reasons, we won’t comment on or provide specific details," he said.

The Lebanese Health Ministry earlier said that the death toll from Israeli strikes on residential areas in South Lebanon had climbed to 325, including at least 21 children. Another 1,200 people suffered injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported striking about 800 military targets of the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah on September 23. The Israeli army also specified that it delivered a "targeted strike" on a facility in Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah’s armed formations used multiple launch rocket systems to shell Israeli military targets and settlements in the country’s north.