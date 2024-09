BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. The death toll as a result of Israeli attacks on civilian settlements in the southern and eastern parts of Lebanon has risen to 492, another 1,645 people were injured, Reuters reported, citing the country's Health Ministry.

Earlier, it was reported that 325 people died and another 1,200 were injured.

The ministry also said that 35 children and 58 women were among the victims of the airstrikes.