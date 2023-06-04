Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector

NEW YORK, June 4. /TASS/. Russia's new radar surveillance satellites will allow Moscow to change the course of the conflict in Ukraine, former US intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector to Iraq Scott Ritter said.

Ritter pointed out that the Russian Federation recently launched "the first of several radar surveillance satellites that have a resolution of up to one meter, which means it can see everything." "It can see through clouds, it can see through rain. It can see through everything. High resolution radar, and they are seeing everything right now," he said.

"You can't hide anything from the Russians anymore," Ritter stressed. "And it's going to have a fundamental shift in how this [Ukrainian] conflict goes because all that stuff that's been brought - can't hide it," he continued, referring to Western weapons coming into Ukraine.

"They [the weapons] are all detected now and they're all getting programmed into the Russian target database. And the Russians are gonna start hitting this stuff, more and more and more and we see evidence of this already," Ritter pointed out, adding that in his opinion this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall.".