Energy infrastructure suffers damage in Ukraine’s Poltava Region

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Energy infrastructure has been damaged in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Poltava, where explosions occurred last night, regional administration head Filipp Pronin said.

"Energy infrastructure has suffered damage in the Poltava Region; as a result, 20 populated localities have been left without power," he wrote on Telegram.

"All related services are working to address the aftermath of the incident. The situation is under control," Pronin added.

Explosions were reported in the Poltava, Kiev, Sumy, Kharkov and Cherkasy regions in the early hours of Tuesday. Blasts also took place in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.