Russia’s position on potential Western strikes explicitly outlined by Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s position regarding Washington and London’s potential authorization to use Western-supplied weapons for strikes inside Russia has been outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in detail, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Listen to and read the statement by President [Putin] again," Peskov advised reporters when asked whether Moscow’s position regarding nuclear tests may change if the West decides to use its long-range weapons for strikes deep inside Russia as he referred to a recent warning statement made by Putin in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

On September 12, the Russian leader noted that NATO countries are currently not merely discussing whether to allow Ukraine to use their long-range weapons, but are essentially deciding whether to become directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin noted that Moscow will make decisions based on the threats posed to Russia.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow’s position concerning nuclear tests has not changed and that Russia will not test its nukes, given the United States refrains from such steps regarding nuclear tests. However, Ryabkov drew reporters’ attention to media reports saying that the infrastructure of Russia's nuclear test site on the Arctic island of Novaya Zemlya was fully ready. "This was also in response to steps on the part of Washington which has been focused on upgrading the infrastructure they have at their disposal in this sphere in the past few years," the senior Russian diplomat explained.