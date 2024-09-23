Ukrainian decoy drone meant for hacking air defenses seized in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) servicemen in the Kursk Region have seized a Ukrainian decoy drone meant for hacking Russian air defenses.

"Specialists of an engineering division of the Rosgvardia, while performing service and combat tasks in the Kursk Region, obtained evidence a suspicious drone had crashed near a populated area. Upon arriving at the site the operatives found a fixed-wing decoy drone. Ukrainian forces use such UAVs for attempts to hack the Russian air defense system," the National Guard’s press service has said.

"Such drones are designed to expose the weaknesses of our air defense system. They are made of cheap components and carry no quality cameras or other additional radio transmitting devices. Also, the Ukrainian militants wrap such UAVs in foil to make them better seen on our radars," a Rosgvardia specialist is quoted by the press service as saying.