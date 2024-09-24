Russian GDP up 4.4% in 7M 2024 — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP grew by 4.4% in the first seven months of this year, which is more than two times higher than last year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a government meeting.

"According to preliminary estimate by the Economic Development Ministry, GDP grew by 4.4% in seven months of this year, which is more than two times higher than last year’s level," he said.

Positive dynamics was reached due to branches of the real sector, Mishustin noted. "Branches of the real sector were the main drivers. This is first of all manufacturing where output grew by 8.6% in seven months," he said.

"Growth of capital investment closely approached 11% in the first half of the year," the prime minister said, adding that "the unemployment level has drooped to all-time lows equaling 2.4% this June.".