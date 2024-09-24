Israel attacks 1,600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Bekaa Valley over day

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. Hundreds of Israeli fighter jets have attacked 1,600 military targets of the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanese territory and in the Bekaa Valley deep inside Lebanon over the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

"Over the past day, in multiple series of strikes, the IAF (the Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck approximately 1,600 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Over the past few hours, with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets, including launchers, command posts and terrorist infrastructure in numerous areas in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

"The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon as part of Operation Northern Arrows," the press service added.