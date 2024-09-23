Harris will be unable to stop WWIII, Trump argues

NEW YORK, September 23. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump running for election believes that the world has turned into a very dangerous place and that his rival, Kamala Harris, will not be able to keep another world war from happening.

"The world is now a very dangerous place. Kamala <…> is unable to answer even the simplest of questions. It’s crazy! If she can’t do that, how can she represent us on stopping World War lll? The answer is simple, she can’t!" the Republican presidential nominee wrote on his page on Truth Social.

Earlier, the politician also warned that the United States would head toward a third world war under a Democratic administration.

The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the vote but later he decided to drop out of the race after his poor performance in June in the debate with his predecessor Trump who later became the Republican presidential nominee. Biden endorsed US Vice President Harris to replace him. The Democratic Party officially nominated Harris in August.