Russia opposes fast-tracking of nuclear disarmament — deputy foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Russia opposes putting the process of nuclear disarmament on a fast track as it believes this would be unrealistic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters.

"We oppose fast-tracking nuclear disarmament. Against the background of disregard toward the principle of equal and indivisible security, such ideas are frankly unrealistic, if not destructive," he said.

Vershinin said Russia, "like a whole number of countries that pursue a sovereign foreign policy," cannot support a stronger role of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, "which is known for its bias and indulgence of Western interests."

"The global digital treaty also contains a serious flaw. It attempts to equate non-governmental actors with governments in making decisions on the international technological agenda, and to create additional review mechanisms with unclear mandates on this track," the diplomat went on to say.

However, according to Vershinin, the documents adopted at the summit also contain some ideas that meet the expectations of the global majority.

"These include reforming the global financial architecture, expanding access to technology and bridging the digital divide to achieve sustainable development goals," he said.

The Summit of the Future is taking place from September 22 and 23 ahead of the political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The summit’s goal is to discuss global challenges and come up with collective solutions. However, UN Security Council members are not participating at the level of heads of state and government. The summit earlier adopted the Pact for the Future, despite objections from some countries, including Russia .