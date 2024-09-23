US billionaire sees Zelensky’s 'victory plan' leading to third world war

NEW YORK, September 23. /TASS/. Silicon Valley billionaire David Sacks maintains that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s plan to put an end to the Ukraine conflict would lead to a third world war.

"Zelensky is in the US to present his much hyped 'Victory Plan' to [US] President [Joe] Biden. What does this consist of? 1) [Kiev’s] immediate admission to NATO. 2) long-range missile strikes. In other words, WWIII," Sacks wrote on his page on X.

The US investor said hopefully Biden can remember why he has rejected both points of Zelensky’s plan.

Earlier, Zelensky announced that he has a certain plan to end the conflict. At the same time, he put the responsibility for implementing it on Biden. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was no point in commenting on Zelensky’s statements anymore.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that Ukraine is unable to strike deep inside Russia without Western assistance, as it needs satellite reconnaissance and flight tasks to do so. The Russian leader has also said that NATO countries are not just debating about the potential use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev but that they are deciding whether or not to get involved in the Ukraine conflict directly. Putin emphasized that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would be posed to Russia.