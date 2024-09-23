Hungarian PM proposes return to cooperation ‘from Lisbon to Vladivostok’

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. A return to the idea of cooperation "from Lisbon to Vladivostok" would benefit the whole world, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"If we could bring back the times when we could talk about Eurasian cooperation 'from Lisbon to Vladivostok,' it would benefit everyone in the international arena," he said, speaking at the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters. "We will not allow any restrictions: who we should meet and who we should not meet, what we should talk about and what we should not talk about," the foreign minister added.

"We want the next decade to be characterized by broad opportunities for engagement and fair international cooperation. <...> I believe that the UN has an important role to play in this direction," Szijjarto pointed out.

The Summit of the Future took place on September 22-23 at the UN headquarters in New York ahead of the general policy debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly. The main purpose of the event was to discuss global challenges and develop collective solutions by world leaders, experts and civil society. Despite the declared importance of the summit, the permanent members of the Security Council do not participate at the level of heads of state and government. The summit adopted three key documents: the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.