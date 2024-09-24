MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admits that Washington’s stance on supporting Kiev may change after the upcoming US presidential election.

"Therefore we need to prepare in advance," he said in an interview with ABC News. According to Zelensky, this is why the conflict resolution plan that he intends to discuss with the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, is so important.

Zelensky also claimed that his plan was aimed at ending the conflict quickly instead of prolonging it "one year, or two years or three years."

In the meantime, a source close to Zelensky told ABC News that "the plan consists of five points and that its core includes specific figures and amounts of military assistance for Ukraine, as well as certain diplomatic and political steps." However, "the plan does not include any proposed concessions to Russia."

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5.

Peace initiatives

Zelensky said earlier that he had a plan to end the conflict. He noted that he would discuss the details with Biden as some provisions depended on Washington’s decisions. Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Zelensky in Washington on September 26.

Meanwhile, Kiev has repeatedly rejected peace initiatives. Russia’s authorities have repeatedly expressed their readiness to engage in talks with Ukraine on resolving the conflict. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree banning talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin was the main obstacle to negotiations, along with Ukraine’s initiatives "revealing that Kiev is detached from reality."

The Kiev authorities have also rejected mediation initiatives by third countries, saying they will only promote the so-called Zelensky formula. In an earlier interview with Brazil’s Metropoles news outlet, Zelensky criticized the plan to resolve the Ukraine issue that had been put forward by Brazil and China. He also claimed that he knew nothing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s "peace plan.".