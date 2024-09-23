Hezbollah militants launch 9,000 rockets, drones at Israel since October 8 — army

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah has fired more than 9,000 rockets and drones at Israel since October 8, 2023, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Since October 8th, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has fired over 9,000 rockets, missiles, and UAVs at Israeli families, homes, and communities.·In the last week alone, Hezbollah fired over 700 rockets, missiles, and UAVs, hitting homes deep inside Israel and forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis into bomb shelters," the spokesman said. He added that "Hezbollah has been planning to do in northern Israel what [the Palestinian movement] Hamas did in southern Israel on October 7" last year.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.

Against this backdrop, tensions continue to rise sharply on the Lebanon-Israel border, where constant shelling from Lebanese territory has begun since October 8, to which the Israeli military responds with fire. According to the army press service, Hezbollah targets are being targeted. Eighty thousand people were evacuated from border areas in northern Israel.