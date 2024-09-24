Israel destroys 80 buildings in West Bank — media

DUBAI, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli military has destroyed about 80 residential buildings and various facilities in the West Bank, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces, supported by heavy weaponry, raided the town of Adna, demolishing a private house under construction, citing it as unauthorized. Additionally, they destroyed several agricultural buildings in the area, WAFA said. Earlier, military bulldozers also demolished a two-storey building that housed seven people.

Palestinian authorities report that over the past month, the Israeli military has demolished a total of 78 structures across Bethlehem, Jenin, Jerusalem, Nablus, Ramallah, Tubas, Tulkarm, and Hebron. These included 36 private homes, 13 agricultural buildings, and eight non-residential facilities. Furthermore, Israeli authorities have notified their plans to demolish 74 more structures in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Salfit, Tubas, and Hebron in the near future.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.