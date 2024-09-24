Battlegroup East thwarts Ukrainian attempts to reinforce positions

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East has disrupted Ukrainian attempts to reinforce forward positions, rotate and move reserves, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The battlegroup East has improved the situation along the front line, prevented the enemy from reinforcing forward positions, conducting rotations, advancing reserves and bringing in ammunition near Novoukrainka, Storozhevoye, Cherivnoye and Lugovskoye," the spokesman said.

In addition, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems hit strongholds and places of accumulation of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades, as well as 102nd territorial defense brigade near Ugledar, Oktyabr, Zaliznichnoye and Gulyaypolye.

Gordeyev added that ten enemy fixed-wing drones were destroyed during the day.