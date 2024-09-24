Russia to continue clarifying position on Ukraine in communication with Iran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia will continue to clarify its position on Ukraine in communication with Iran, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked to comment on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement that he was ready to discuss the situation in Ukraine with European and US officials, Peskov said: "This is Iran’s sovereign position. We will continue to clarify our position and everything related to the conflict around Ukraine to our Iranian friends."

"Our cooperation [with Iran] is developing quite positively in various areas. We expect that it will continue to grow," Peskov added.

According to Agence France-Presse, the Iranian president also said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that Tehran "never approved aggression against Ukrainian territory."