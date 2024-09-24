LONDON, September 24. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the unrecognized Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti intends to resist Western pressure on the issue of seeking a compromise with Serbia and plans to ensure Pristina's full sovereignty over the territory, he told the Financial Times newspaper.

"I want no one to be privileged [in Kosovo] and therefore no one to be discriminated [against]," Kurti said. "There can be no super-minority as Belgrade wants," the newspaper quotes Kurti's comments on the issue of forming Serb municipalities in Kosovo with executive powers. "There are no security challenges that we cannot manage and control," the prime minister of Kosovo responded to the EU's call for a settlement with Serbia. As the article reads, Kosovo’s Serb population continues to resist Pristina’s efforts to force them to accept Kosovo citizenship, including the use of documents issued by its authorities rather than Serbian ones.

Kosovo’s authorities are shutting down Serbian-run post offices in the Serb-majority northern part of the republic. Pristina-controlled police forces are also detaining Serbs on various pretexts.

The next parliamentary elections in Kosovo will be held in 2025, as decided by the Pristina authorities.

According to the Brussels agreements on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina of April 19, 2013, the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic, must be established in Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements, while the Kosovars began drafting the community’s charter document only to later suspend the process.