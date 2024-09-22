Poland accuses Russia of ‘disinformation campaign’ amid large-scale flooding

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Polish Armed Forces accused Russia of an alleged disinformation campaign amid the largest flooding in southern and western parts of the country in the past decades. No proof has been presented.

"In regards to the flooding in Southwestern Poland, we are dealing with an informational-psychological operation of the Russian Federation," the Polish Cyber Defense Forces said on its X page. Allegedly, Moscow "seeks to undermine the trust in the [Polish] state security structures."

The large-scale flood occurred due to the abrupt increase of the water level after torrential rains. According to the police, 7 people died and over 6,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded area. About 26,000 servicemen assist rescuers and firefighters. About 400 schools remain closed in four voivodeships. This flood is said to be the worst since 1997.