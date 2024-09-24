Kremlin refuses to comment on Hague arbitration case against Russia

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not comment on the Hague Arbitration Court's hearing of the case against Russia on the allegedly illegal construction of the Crimean bridge, as Moscow’s position about Russian infrastructure has already been outlined, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On September 23, an international arbitration, established through the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, began hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claims against Russia. According to Kiev, Russia is violating Ukraine's sovereign rights to use sea areas and the continental shelf in maritime zones adjacent to Crimea (i.e., in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Kerch Strait), including rights to the natural resources of the continental shelf. In this regard, Kiev demands that Moscow cease violating its rights and compensate for the alleged damages incurred. The Russian side denies these accusations.

"I would like to refrain from any comments. Our position on the entire Russian infrastructure is crystal clear, and we stand by this position," Peskov said.

Ukraine initiated the dispute on September 16, 2016. Kiev claims that Moscow is violating Ukraine's sovereign rights under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.