Ukrainian troops shell school with 106 children inside in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, September 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have delivered a strike on a school stadium in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya in the Zaporozhye Region with 106 children inside the school building, regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

"The criminal Kiev regime has shelled the stadium of a functioning school in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya. During the shelling attack, 148 people, including 106 children, were inside the school building. By now, all the children have left the school and are in a safe location. There have been no casualties," the official wrote.

He added that the emergency services were working on site while the school premises and the stadium were cordoned off. "This is already a second time this week that the adversary delivered strikes near educational facilities. We see that they have no limits or principles. I instructed the security committee for the Zaporozhye Region to consider all options to ensure the utmost security of educational institutions," the governor noted.