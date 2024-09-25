DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. The town of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been liberated recently, DPR head Denis Pushilin told the Soloviev Live TV show on Wednesday.

Commenting on the situation in the Krasnoarmeisk sector of the line of engagement, which he described as extremely important for Russia, he said: "We can see that <…> [Russian forces] have been quite successfully advancing beyond Krasnogorovka. And we can see that Ukrainsk was recently liberated," Pushilin added.

According to him, Kransnogorovka, Ukrainsk and Selidovo are the locations of Ukrainian strongholds in that area. While Ukrainian troops are still able to fire artillery rounds on two neighborhoods of Donetsk from the town of Kurakhovo and the adjacent village of Kurakhovka, Russian forces have advanced toward that town and Ugledar.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been stubbornly deploying artillery, mostly Uragan multiple rocket launchers and US-provided weapons, to that area "in order to cause civilian damage and casualties," the DPR head lamented.