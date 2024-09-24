Zaporozhye Region has everything necessary to ensure nuclear security — governor

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The authorities of the Zaporozhe Region have all necessary means to ensure nuclear security, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS.

"We have all necessary means to prevent any actions that could harm the security, the nuclear security of the Zaporozhye Region and the entire world," he said.

Balitsky pointed out that the Ukrainian strikes at the Zaporozhye power plant are systematic, and they continue.

"Of course, the enemy systematically destroys the power plant, and the Ukrainian regime’s provocations continue," he explained.

According to the governor, the Zaporozhye power plant is almost non-operational and is currently in a hot reserve state.

"We see direct Ukrainian attacks at the power plant. It is almost non-operational, one could say it is in a hot reserve state, so it only provides power for itself. So, overall, there is no threat of a nuclear explosion," he added.