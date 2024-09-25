Trump reminds supporters Russia ‘beat Hitler,' warns Ukraine next in line

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested that Russia would likely win the Ukraine war while addressing supporters in the southeastern US state of Georgia on Tuesday.

"They beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon. That’s what they do," The New York Times quoted Trump as saying.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly claimed that if he is elected president, he will end the Ukraine conflict before his inauguration. Also, he pledged to thwart a third world war that he said may break out over the policy being pursued by the administration of incumbent US President Joe Biden.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump was nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president. He is running against US Vice President Kamala, the Democratic presidential nominee.