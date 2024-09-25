Lavrov to hold talks with China’s top diplomat on the sidelines of UNGA session — envoy

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of high-level meetings of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced.

According to Zakharova, Russia’s top diplomat is expected to hold as many as 11 to 12 meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session later today. "And everything will begin with talks with our Chinese partners," she told Sputnik Radio.

Also, numerous multilateral events will be held on the sidelines of the UNGA session, Zakharova added. Among other meetings, an informal meeting of top diplomats from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting will take place, she specified. "The minister will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. He is also scheduled to address the [UN] General Assembly on Saturday," Zakharova said.