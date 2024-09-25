Hezbollah says it used ballistic missile against Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv

BEIRUT, September 25. /TASS/. Hezbollah units have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Tel Aviv suburbs, the Shia paramilitary group said on its Telegram channel.

"Resistance fighters used a Qader-1 ballistic missile to hit the headquarters of the Mossad intelligence service which is responsible for the pager and wireless communication device explosions in Lebanon on September 17 and 18," Hezbollah said.

A series of wireless communications device explosions rocked the Arab republic on September 17 and 18. The Lebanese Health Ministry said as many as 70 people were killed in the deadly twin attack, with some 3,000 others being wounded. Hezbollah accused Israel of plotting the cyberattacks.

On September 20, two senior Hezbollah military leaders and 14 field commanders were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Hezbollah headquarters on the southern outskirts of Beirut.