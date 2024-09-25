Biden plans to announce measures to accelerate military support for Kiev

WASHINGTON, September 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden intends to announce a series of measures aimed at ramping up military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday, September 26, he said at a meeting held in New York in support of Kiev.

"I’m determined to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to prevail and fight for its survival. Tomorrow, I will announce a series of actions to accelerate support for Ukraine's military," he said.

Biden is scheduled to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on Thursday. According to Reuters sources, the US administration may announce $8 billion in military aid during Zelensky’s visit to the US capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that sending new weapons to Ukraine would not turn the tide on the frontlines, but would bring about a protracted conflict.