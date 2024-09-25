Kremlin says Russia won't be 'forced' into peace that runs counter to its interests

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. While Moscow is all for resolving the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, forcing it into peace, like Vladimir Zelensky suggests, is a flawed strategy, as it does not take Russia’s demands into account, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The idea of forcing Russia into peace is a fundamentally fatal mistake. It’s impossible 'to force Russia into peace.' Russia is all for peace, provided that its basic security is guaranteed and the special military operation’s goals are achieved. It’s impossible to force Russia into anything until these goals are achieved," he said.

Peskov slammed Zelensky’s unwillingness to make agreements, adding that forcing Russia into anything was not the way to go. "In my view, such a position is a fatal, systematic mistake. It’s deeply delusional, and will certainly have consequences for the Kiev regime," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.