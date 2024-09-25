DPR head says fighting for liberation of Ugledar goes inside city limits

DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Fighting for the liberation of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic is already underway inside the town, said the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin.

"We are seeing hostilities already inside Ugledar itself," Pushilin said on Solovyov Live.

He also said Ukrainian troops can still shell other populated areas in the region from the this town. According to Pushilin, the enemy already started to downplay the military importance of Ugledar in the public domain amid the accomplishments of the Russian military.

"All the time this Ugledar used to be a very important logistical center, a hub, but now it is no longer an important settlement. So why did you lay down so many lives there? Why did you make so much mess there, if it is such an unimportant town," Pushilin said about the Ukrainians.