Testing intercontinental missiles is China's sovereign right — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. China is engaged in the development of its armed forces and has the full right to test missiles, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, following the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Chinese People's Liberation Army. The launch was part of a military exercise.

"This is China's sovereign right. China is taking care of its military posture. We respect [this], and, of course, within the framework of the contacts that exist between our two countries, including through defense ministries, there is the necessary exchange of information," Peskov said.

As the Chinese Defense Ministry said earlier, the launch was carried out on September 25 as part of a missile force exercise. Its purpose was to test armaments and the personnel’s level of training. China had notified regional countries of the launch in advance. The missile carrying a mockup warhead fell in the designated area of the Pacific Ocean. As Beijing emphasized, the launch complied with international law and international practice and was not directed against any particular country.