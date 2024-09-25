Russia, US need to talk strategic stability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia and the United States need to hold talks on strategic stability as soon as possible, taking into account new global realities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Naturally, there should be a legal framework in the sphere of strategic stability, for which our countries are largely responsible. Talks should be launched as soon as possible," Peskov said, taking a TASS reporter’s question.

"It is impossible to discuss strategic security without taking the new aspects into account or considering the entire body of aspects, including Europe’s nuclear potential. All this should be considered <…> together," the Russian presidential spokesman explained. "We have not received a response from the Americans yet," he added.

Earlier, National Security Council (NSC) Communications Advisor John Kirby said the United States was ready to resume negotiations on New Start but that the onus to get the ball rolling was on the Russian leader.

On February 21, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was suspending its participation in New START but not withdrawing from the agreement. He emphasized that before Russia could consider restarting work under the treaty it would need clarity on how the New START Treaty takes account the arsenals of not only the United States but also of other NATO nuclear powers — Britain and France.

The document stipulated that seven years after its entry into effect, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the treaty, described by the Russian authorities as the gold standard in the sphere of disarmament, for the maximum term of five years.