MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center made the Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 580 troops in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s Battlegroup North made the Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 120 troops.

"Units of the battlegroup North defeated the forces of the 21st Mechanized Brigade and the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 36th Marine Brigade and the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade near Barilo in the Sumy Region, Liptsy, Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three counterattacks by assault teams from the 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost up to 120 troops, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, two Grad 122 mm multiple rocket launchers, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, five D-30 122 mm howitzers and a US-made M101 105 mm howitzer," the statement reads.

Battlegroup West

"Units of the battlegroup West took more favorable lines and positions, struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 14th, 28th, and 116th mechanized brigades and 115th territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Boguslavka, Kolesnikovka, Kruglyakovka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region. They repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 66th mechanized brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, the enemy lost up to 390 servicemen and 10 motor vehicles. Also destroyed were two Czech-made 122-mm Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, two US-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery unit, two US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm D-20 artillery gun, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105-mm M101 artillery gun and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 artillery gun.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s battlegroup South has liberated Ostroye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the enemy’s losses estimated at 835 men, the Defense Ministry has said.

"As a result of resolute actions by units of the battle group South the communities of Ostroye and Grigorovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic have been liberated. Losses were inflicted on Ukraine’s 24th and 54th mechanized brigades and 119th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Nikolayevka, Konstantinovka and Kurakhovo of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 835 men, seven vehicles, a 155-mm FH-70 howitzer of British manufacture, two 152-mm D-20 guns, 122-mm D-30 howitzer, electronic warfare station Anklav-N, as well as two 155-mm M777 howitzers, 155-mm M114 howitzer, 105-mm M119 gun and US made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station. Seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s Battlegroup Center made the Ukrainian armed forces lose up to 580 troops.

According to the ministry, the battlegroup continued to move deeper into enemy defenses, hitting the troops and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades near Kleban-Byk, Gornyak, Zoryanoye and Shcherbinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Russian forces repelled ten counterattacks by assault teams from the 25th Air Assault Brigade, the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 68th Jaeger Brigade and the 100th and 151st mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost up to 580 troops, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, four D-20 152 mm howitzers, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and two D-30 122 mm howitzers," the statement reads.

Battlegroup East

"The enemy lost up to 135 troops, three motor vehicles, a British-made FH-70 155 mm howitzer and a French-made Caesar 155 mm howitzer," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, units of Battlegroup East improved their frontline positions, defeating the forces of the 33rd Motorized Brigade and the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, and the 118th Territorial Defense Brigade near Novoukrainka, Zelyonoye Pole and Zolotaya Niva in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled three counterattacks by assault teams from the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade.

Battlegroup Dnepr

The Ukrainian military has lost up to 30 troops in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr.

"The battlegroup Dnepr has inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 128th airborne assault brigade, 35th and 37th marine brigades and 124th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region, Veseloye and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson. Ukraine’s losses totaled 30 servicemen, three vehicles and two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers. An ammunition depot was destroyed.

Air Force and air defenses

"Air defenses downed four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 14 US-made HIMARS rockets and Czech-made Vampire rockets, as well as 31 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,218 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,348 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,462 multiple rocket launchers, 15,187 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 26,467 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.