Press review: EEF to break Asia deal records and G20 statement prioritizes multilateralism

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s annual Eastern Economic Forum opens in Vladivostok to expectations of record-breaking Asia-based deals; the New Delhi G20 summit’s final statement urges countries to focus on seeking collaborative, multilateral solutions to global problems, eschew protectionism; and Armenia begins military drills with US forces despite Moscow’s displeasure at wayward CSTO ally. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum-2023 seen breaking record for Asia-based deals The VIII Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held on Vladivostok’s Russky Island on September 10-13. About 4,000 participants and media representatives from more than 50 countries are expected to attend the event, with China, India, the United Arab Emirates and Myanmar fielding the largest delegations. According to analysts interviewed by Izvestia, the forum's agenda will be comprehensive, covering both domestic Russian and external economic issues. Experts believe that a record number of deal agreements with partners from Asian countries will be signed at this year’s EEF.

Every year the Eastern Economic Forum attracts a large number of government and business representatives, Vladimir Klimanov, PhD in Economics, associate professor and director of the Center for Regional Policy at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Institute of Applied Economic Research, told the newspaper. "This year, due to the greater focus on the East that has emerged in the country's economy, the agenda for discussions will be extensive, on both internal domestic and external issues," he said. According to Egor Klopenko, head of Itleaders, the forum has become one of the most important economic platforms for Russia given the clear shift in focus from the West to the East. "This year, a record number of agreements with Asian countries will be signed at the forum," he predicted.

"The world is waiting for an escalation of the political conflict between the United States and China. Against this backdrop, the economy has been pushed to the margins of the agenda. Nevertheless, the meeting will focus on the most pressing challenges, such as the development of the Northern Sea Route. Given Russia's ongoing shift to the East, we can expect a high volume of joint transactions to continue," Agvan Mikaelyan, a board of directors’ member in the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network, told the newspaper. The event opens new opportunities for the market and business, especially at the international level, Anderida Financial Group founder Alexey Tarapovsky told Izvestia. According to him, in 2022 contracts worth 3.2 trln rubles ($32.97 bln) were signed, a figure that is expected to be matched at this year’s forum. Kommersant: G20 calls for multilateral solutions to global problems The key economic takeaway from the two-day G20 summit, which wrapped up on September 10 in New Delhi, was the declaration of the importance of maintaining a "multilateral" approach to solving global problems, from food security to climate regulation, including a call to fully factor in the unique economic development characteristics of each country. The G20 leaders also called for reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), with the summit’s final statement underscoring the need to maintain an open trade system and fight protectionism, despite the current trend in world trade toward a more pronounced segmentation into blocs of like-minded countries, Kommersant writes.

The G20 final statement, which was unanimously supported by all countries, warned of the risks of a global economic slowdown and a reversal of progress toward "sustainable" development goals. While the G20 is not a forum for resolving geopolitical differences, the latter can have a significant impact on the global economy and long-term economic prospects, the statement said. At the same time, the G20 stressed the importance of an "open and transparent" trading system with the WTO "at its center," as well as the need to resist protectionism and anti-market policies. Following in the footsteps of the BRICS group, the G20 also expanded its membership at this year’s summit, with the African Union (representing 55 African countries) becoming the 21st member of the organization. Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Executive Director Sergey Mikhnevich emphasized the importance of reviving multilateralism in international cooperation, thus making the unanimously adopted text of the final declaration a significant achievement in the current environment. The expert noted that a broader interpretation of ensuring food security is also relevant for Russia, with a focus not just on supplies of food and fertilizers, but also on other key components of ensuring food security, such as delivery logistics and the processing and preparation of agricultural products. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Armenia welcomes US forces for drill, instead of jilted CSTO allies Eagle Partner, the Armenian-US military peacekeeping exercise, will kick off its inaugural drills on September 11 at the Zar and Armavir training areas outside of Yerevan. "Blue helmet" peacekeeping operations under the aegis of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) had also been planned to take place in Armenia around the same time, but Yerevan refused to hold them and recently also recalled Viktor Biyagov from his post as the Armenian permanent and plenipotentiary representative to the CSTO, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Meanwhile, the CSTO's Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 drills will be held in Kyrgyzstan in October without Armenia’s participation.