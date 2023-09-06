Joint US-Armenia military exercise to be held in Armenia on September 11-20

TASS, September 6. /TASS/. The joint military drills of Armenia and the US titled 'Eagle Partner 2023' will be held on Armenian territory on September 11-20, the country’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions, the Armenia-US joint exercise 'Eagle Partner 2023' will be held on September 11-20 in Armenia, particularly in the Zar training center of the [12th] Peacekeeping Brigade and the N training center of the Defense Ministry," the statement said.

According to it, the purpose of the exercise is "to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, as well as to increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for the planned NATO Operational Capabilities Concept evaluation."

On Monday, NATO's European Development Committee President Gunther Fehlinger called on Armenia to join NATO. Later in the day, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said that the country cooperates with NATO in various formats and is ready to continue this process.