Israeli Air Force strikes Christian neighborhoods in northern Lebanon — report

BEIRUT, September 25. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday attacked sites in the Lebanese province of Jbeil, which is home to predominantly Christian population, Al Hadath television reported.

Missiles were also fired at mountainous areas in Batroun and Kesrouan. A powerful explosion rang out in the village of Muaysara, a presumed location of an ammunition depot.

Hezbollah has not commented on Israeli air strikes on Christian areas.

On September 23 and 24, bombings targeted the vicinity of the town of Zahle 50 km from Beirut, which is known as the Catholic capital of Lebanon. It is located in the central part of the Bekaa Valley near the strategic Beirut-Damascus highway. Air raids were carried out on the suburbs of Kerak, Khzarta and Nahri.