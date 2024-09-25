MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost over 300 servicemen and seven armored vehicles, including two Leopard tanks, in the Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In total, the enemy lost more than 17,000 people during the fighting. In addition, Russian army aviation and artillery struck the accumulations of Ukrainian brigades' manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled two enemy counterattacks towards Lyubimovka. One Ukrainian serviceman was captured.

- They also repelled three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put.

- The units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military also hit concentrations of enemy manpower and hardware in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 300 troops and seven armored vehicles, including two German-made Leopard tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery pieces and six other vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 17,000 troops, 130 tanks, 62 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 812 armored combat vehicles, 514 vehicles, 138 artillery pieces, 31 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.

Alaudinov's statements

- Ukraine has already lost most of the resources it had deployed in the Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov said.

- He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces lack multi-layered defenses in the region.

-Alaudinov stated that Russian forces have established multiple defense lines in the Kursk Region.

- He mentioned that the units that the Ukrainian armed forces are attempting to deploy to the area suffer significant losses.