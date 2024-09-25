MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s loss of Ugledar on the Kiev-controlled territory of the DPR is inevitable, Ukrainian military observer Vasily Pehnyo has said.

"Ugledar will be lost. I see this almost as an accomplished fact. The situation there now is hellish. The Russians are interrupting our supply chains. They are hitting our logistics hard. Vehicles are being knocked out one by one. The vehicles that our soldiers use to move about continue to be eliminated by FPV drones," the Ukrainian TV channel Kiev-24 quotes Pehnyo as saying.

Earlier, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that the fighting for the liberation of Ugledar was already underway inside the city itself.

Ugledar is about 60-70 kilometers southwest of Donetsk. It is a key logistical point in the DPR remaining under Kiev's control. The liberation of Ugledar by Russian forces will push the Ukrainian forces even farther away from the DPR capital and ease the bombardments of Yelenovka and the Volnovakha neighborhood. In addition, it will increase pressure on Ukraine’s Kurakhovo group, as well as on the logistical hubs leading to the city of Zaporozhye, and will make it possible to further develop the offensive towards Zaporozhye and Kurakhovo, through which both the Zaporozhye and Krasnoarmeisk (Pokrovsk) groups supplied.