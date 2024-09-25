Process to release Russians detained in Chad launched — envoy

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The process of releasing Russian citizens detained in Chad has been launched, the republic is in contact with Russia, Chad's Ambassador to Russia Adam Beshir Mahamoud told TASS.

"Yes, [the release process] has been initiated. Chad is in contact with the Russian authorities on this issue," the diplomat said in response to a related question.

"We know that the citizens are housed in normal conditions, they have everything they need. Everyone is safe and sound," the ambassador said.

"We currently have no new information regarding their release. However, we are in constant contact with local authorities," the agency source stated. The embassy clarified that all citizens are now in the custody of the republic's authorities and are not being held at the N'Djamena airport, where they were previously reported to be detained.

According to the Russian Ministry, from September 19 to 21, authorities of the Republic of Chad detained three Russian citizens - M. A. Shugaley, S. Hassan Ali Soueifan, and E. I. Tsarev - as well as a Belarusian citizen, A. A. Denisevich. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow is maintaining close contact with the Chadian authorities on the matter.