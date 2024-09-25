GENICHESK, September 25. /TASS/. More than 50 countries led by the UK, the US and France are fighting against Russia in the conflict in Donbass and Novorossiya, Serbian sniper Dejan Beric told TASS.

"It was a civil war in 2014. Now it is no longer a civil war. It is a serious war with more than 50 countries on one side. Five or six countries that are immediately involved in the war, and others that are subordinate to them. America, France, England are the masters of these countries," said the man, also known under his call sign Deki.

According to Deki, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict. He said he went to Donbass in 2014 because Serbia was also at war with NATO.

"I was working in Sochi at the time. Two guys who were volunteers in our civil war and then the war with NATO said, 'Deki, it's time to return the favor.' I packed up in two days and went," Beric recalled.

He was a sniper in the hottest areas until June 1, 2023. He had to leave service due to an injury, and now is busy as a volunteer at the People's Front and Putin's Team. He comes to the Kherson Region to support his fellow countrymen emotionally and with humanitarian aid.

"I remember when we were in the Kiev area, it snowed constantly, making everything around wet. I would have given everything I had for one pair of dry socks," Beric shared.

According to the man, when the conflict is over, Western countries will try to drag Russia into another war. Nevertheless, the West will ultimately fail, he said.