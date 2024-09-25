Ukrainian military more than 80% dependent on Western aid — Umerov

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Ukraine's dependence on Western military aid exceeds 80%, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We are 80+% dependent on our partners," he said in an interview with the Left Bank news organization.

This is how Umerov explained the large staff of people in the Defense Ministry who deal with international cooperation. He said the ministry on a daily basis works with partners including the UK, Germany, the US, France, the EU and NATO.

International military assistance provides the foundation of Ukraine’s military capabilities, according to the official. The Defense Ministry works with Western partners on procurement, logistics and contracts for the supply of weapons and military equipment, he said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with the New York Times that Western allies never gave everything Kiev asked for.