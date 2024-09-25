Hungarian top diplomat believes Trump can contribute to ending Ukrainian conflict — media

BUDAPEST, September 25. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto believes that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can contribute to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Telex news website reported.

"The solution to the conflict lies not on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table," the minister stated, according to the portal. He also emphasized that arms deliveries from Kiev's Western partners "did not lead to Ukraine's victory and did not significantly alter the balance of power."

According to Szijjarto, Ukraine and Russia "must be pressured from outside" in order for them to start peace talks. The foreign minister added that "only Donald Trump" could do this, which is why "one should cheer for him in the upcoming presidential election" in the US in November.

Szijjarto noted that Hungary respects the choice of US voters and "will strive to build the best possible relations" with any new administration. However, he remarked that during Trump’s last term, "security was at a much higher level," which is why Budapest supports the Republican candidate over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. He suggested that the international environment and Hungarian-American relations would improve under Trump.

On July 11, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban went to Florida to meet with Trump, with whom he reviewed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. After completing a 10-day peacekeeping mission, during which the Hungarian prime minister also visited Moscow and Beijing, Orban said that if Trump wins the November election and returns to the White House, he will "solve this problem."