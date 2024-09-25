Iran refrains from attacking Israel despite Hezbollah’s request — media

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shia movement allegedly urged Iran to launch an attack on Israel but Tehran has so far refrained, the Axios news website reports, citing Western and Israeli diplomats.

According to the media outlet, the movement’s leadership urged Iran in recent days to conduct an attack in retaliation for the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. "Iranian officials told their Hezbollah counterparts that ‘the timing isn't right’ for launching an attack against Israel because Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly," Axios notes.

An Israeli official told the news outlet that the government had instructed the Israel Defense Forces "to avoid steps that would give Iran a reason or a pretext to join the fighting."

The conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement escalated again after multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. Hezbollah blamed the explosions on Israel; the Jewish state’s authorities did not openly comment on what happened but announced increased military operations in the north. Later, the Israeli Air Force started to carry out massive strikes on the border areas in southern Lebanon and also attacked the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant later announced an expansion of strikes on Hezbollah military facilities across Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attacks have killed over 550 people and left more than 1,800 injured.