Russia approves new strategy for conservation of Amur tiger

VLADIVOSTOK, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has approved a new version of the strategy for conservation of Amur tiger in Russia, it is to be pursued until 2034, the press service of the Amur Tiger Center, the ministry's partner in implementing the strategy, told TASS.

"Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov has approved the strategy for the conservation of the Amur tiger in Russia, which is to be pursued until 2034. The new edition <...> of the document responds to modern challenges and threats to the population of this rare predator. The working group was headed by Russia’s Justice Minister and Chairman of the Center’s Supervisory Board Konstantin Chuichenko," the press service of the Amur Tiger Center reported.

The first version of the strategy was approved in 1996, the second - in 2010, its purpose was to determine the mechanisms for preserving the Amur tigers’ viable population numbering at least 500 tigers with the maximum possible genetic diversity. This goal, according to the word of the specialist center, has been fully achieved.

"The goal of the new strategy is to define mechanisms for the long-term preservation of Amur tigers’ viable population numbering at least 700 tigers to maintain genetic diversity and guarantee their conflict-free cohabitation with humans on the territory of Russia," the press-service specified.

In particular, the document outlines such tasks as preservation of the existing tiger population within the parameters of conflict-free cohabitation with humans, determination of survival mechanisms in the growth of anthropogenic impact on ecosystems, as well as mechanisms to prevent outbreaks of epizootics in the Amur tiger population or population of their prey. After the strategy is approved, a plan will be developed for its implementation. According to the minister's order, this should be done within six months.

Amur tigers, also called Siberian tigers, the world’s biggest tiger species, live primarily in Russia’s Far Eastern territories. These tigers are included in the Red List of Threatened Species. In the midle of the 20th century, uncontrolled shooting of Amur tigers almost led to their destinction. In 2013, at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Amur Tiger Center was created to protect and expand the habitats of these predators.